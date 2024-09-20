5th SFG (A) hosts tent sale

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    The 5th Special Forces Group’s Family Readiness Group conducts a tent sale to distribute Legion themed merchandise and clothing during Legion Week on Sept. 19, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A). Each year, friends, family and veterans of the Legion are invited to return during legion week to celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8655190
    VIRIN: 240919-A-FG870-1007
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 8.59 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
