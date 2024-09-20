5th SFG (A) hosts tent sale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 5th Special Forces Group’s Family Readiness Group conducts a tent sale to distribute Legion themed merchandise and clothing during Legion Week on Sept. 19, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A). Each year, friends, family and veterans of the Legion are invited to return during legion week to celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).