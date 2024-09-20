5th SFG (A) hosts tent sale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Koozies with the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) insignia are on display during the Legion Week Tent Sale on Sept. 19, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A) and friends and family of the Legion are invited to return and celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).