Col. Brandon Moore waits to be introduced as the keynote speaker of the Legion Week Prayer Breakfast on Sept. 19, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. Col. Moore served with 4th Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from 2008-2012 and deployed twice to Iraq with the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 21:36
|Photo ID:
|8655188
|VIRIN:
|240919-A-FG870-1005
|Resolution:
|5808x3872
|Size:
|6.99 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th SFG (A) hosts Prayer Breakfast for Legion Week [Image 8 of 8], by SSG Brandon White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.