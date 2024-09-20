5th SFG (A) hosts tent sale

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Representatives from 4th Battalion, 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) host a customer at their tent during the Legion Week Tent Sale on Sept. 19, 2024, at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A). Each year, friends, family and veterans of the Legion are invited to return during legion week to celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).