    Reunion Week Prayer Breakfast Brings Soldiers Together

    Reunion Week Prayer Breakfast Brings Soldiers Together

    FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    5th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    The 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Chaplain, Maj. Luke Willenberg, hosts the Legion Week Prayer breakfast with his assistant, Staff Sgt. Zachary Williams, on Sept. 19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A) and friends and family of the Legion are invited to return and celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 21:36
    Photo ID: 8655187
    VIRIN: 240919-A-FG870-1001
    Resolution: 5808x3872
    Size: 5.07 MB
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
