Reunion Week Prayer Breakfast Brings Soldiers Together

The 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) Chaplain, Maj. Luke Willenberg, hosts the Legion Week Prayer breakfast with his assistant, Staff Sgt. Zachary Williams, on Sept. 19, 2024 at Fort Campbell, Ky. This year marks the 63rd anniversary of the inception of 5th SFG (A) and friends and family of the Legion are invited to return and celebrate the heritage of the Legion. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Brandon White).