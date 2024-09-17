Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 3 of 7]

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    GROESBEEK, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Chloe Gavin, daughter of former 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Gen. James Gavin, provides remarks during a commemoration ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Roberto Archila)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:58
    Photo ID: 8647774
    VIRIN: 240917-A-KK645-9617
    Resolution: 2742x4106
    Size: 4.65 MB
    Location: GROESBEEK, NL
    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Julius Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Army
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    Market Garden 80

