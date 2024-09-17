82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

Chloe Gavin, daughter of former 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Gen. James Gavin, provides remarks during a commemoration ceremony honoring the 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden at Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Roberto Archila)
