82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

World War II re-enactors stand in formation during a commemoration ceremony honoring the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the John S. Thompson Bridge near Grave, Netherlands Sep. 17 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz)