Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    GRAVE, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz 

    82nd Airborne Division

    World War II re-enactors stand in formation during a commemoration ceremony honoring the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the John S. Thompson Bridge near Grave, Netherlands Sep. 17 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 19:01
    Photo ID: 8647773
    VIRIN: 240917-A-YR415-1584
    Resolution: 4019x6028
    Size: 2.51 MB
    Location: GRAVE, NL
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary
    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    Market Garden 80

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download