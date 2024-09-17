World War II re-enactors stand in formation during a commemoration ceremony honoring the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden at the John S. Thompson Bridge near Grave, Netherlands Sep. 17 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Matthew Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 19:01
|Photo ID:
|8647773
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-YR415-1584
|Resolution:
|4019x6028
|Size:
|2.51 MB
|Location:
|GRAVE, NL
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Matthew Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.