82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of U.S. forces engagement in Operation Market Garden in Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)