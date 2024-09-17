Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7]

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    GROESBEEK, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Roberto Archila 

    82nd Airborne Division

    Chloe Gavin (right), daughter of former 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Gen. James Gavin, presents a wreath during the unveiling ceremony for the restoration of a WWII paratrooper statue at Konbanwa Nijmegen Hotel near Nijmegen, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. The hotel served as the division headquarters for the 82nd Airborne Division for a period of the operation. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Roberto Archila)

    This work, 82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 7 of 7], by PFC Roberto Archila, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    US Army
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    Market Garden 80

