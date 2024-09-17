82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chloe Gavin (right), daughter of former 82nd Airborne Division Commander Lt. Gen. James Gavin, presents a wreath during the unveiling ceremony for the restoration of a WWII paratrooper statue at Konbanwa Nijmegen Hotel near Nijmegen, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. The hotel served as the division headquarters for the 82nd Airborne Division for a period of the operation. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Roberto Archila)