82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division participate in the commemoration of the 80th Anniversary of Operation Market Garden in Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (Photo by U.S. Army Spc. Roberto Archila)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 18:54
|Photo ID:
|8647777
|VIRIN:
|240917-A-TC126-5038
|Resolution:
|7008x4672
|Size:
|14.43 MB
|Location:
|GROESBEEK, NL
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
