82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

British Army Brig. David Pack, Deputy Commanding General of plans for the 82nd Airborne Division, presents a wreath to honor the 80th anniversary ceremony for Operation Market Garden, at the John S. Thompson Bridge near Grave, Netherlands Sep. 17, 2024. Each year, U.S. Army units partner with Dutch communities to celebrate their shared history from the campaign and the initial liberation of the Netherlands during World War II. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Roberto Archila)
