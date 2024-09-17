Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary [Image 1 of 7]

    82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

    GROESBECK, NETHERLANDS

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Julius Harris 

    82nd Airborne Division

    British Army Brig. David Pack, Deputy Commanding General of plans for the 82nd Airborne Division, delivers a speech honoring the sacrifices of past Soldiers & Paratroopers involved in Operation Market Garden in Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep 17. 2024. In 1944, the overall objective for the operation was for British armored forces to secure key bridges from Eindhoven to Arnhem from the Belgian-Dutch border within a few days and establish a bridgehead north of the Rhine. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)

    Date Taken: 09.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 18:47
    Location: GROESBECK, NL
    US Army
    V Corps
    StrongerTogether
    WWII80inEurope
    MarketGardenWWII
    Market Garden 80

