82nd Airborne Division - Market Garden 80th Anniversary

British Army Brig. David Pack, Deputy Commanding General of plans for the 82nd Airborne Division, delivers a speech honoring the sacrifices of past Soldiers & Paratroopers involved in Operation Market Garden in Groesbeek, Netherlands Sep 17. 2024. In 1944, the overall objective for the operation was for British armored forces to secure key bridges from Eindhoven to Arnhem from the Belgian-Dutch border within a few days and establish a bridgehead north of the Rhine. (Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Julius Harris)