    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution [Image 9 of 9]

    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Combat Command

    Fifty Airmen and civilians from across the Air Combat Command intelligence, targeting and communications enterprises gathered August 19-23 in Wichita, Kansas, for the Nexus Hackathon, deemed “J-Hack 24-1.” The hackathon brought together mostly junior enlisted Airmen with different skill levels and experiences to tackle and break down the walls from the technological barriers they face in the targeting, intelligence and communication enterprises. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    intel
    ACC
    cyber
    targeting
    nexus
    hackathon

