ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and civilians from across the Air Combat Command intelligence, targeting and communications enterprises gather in an auditorium during day one of the Nexus Hackathon at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. The goal of the hackathon was for the three communities to create prototype solutions for “fight tonight” data-sharing challenges that Airmen face in their day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)