    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution [Image 2 of 9]

    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Combat Command

    Participants listen to opening remarks during the Nexus Hackathon held at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. Four teams were created to help generate prototype solutions for the challenges intel, targeting and communications enterprises face in their day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:55
    Photo ID: 8646217
    VIRIN: 240819-F-ZB805-1046
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

    intel
    ACC
    cyber
    targeting
    nexus
    hackathon

