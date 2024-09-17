ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants listen to opening remarks during the Nexus Hackathon held at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. Four teams were created to help generate prototype solutions for the challenges intel, targeting and communications enterprises face in their day-to-day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)