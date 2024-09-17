ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Thomas Place, Air Combat Command Data and Artificial Intelligence Office, Chief AI Officer, gives opening remarks for a hackathon held at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. The Nexus Hackathon brought together mostly junior enlisted Airmen with different skill levels and experiences to tackle and break down the walls from the technological barriers they face in the targeting, intelligence and communication enterprises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)