    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution [Image 4 of 9]

    ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

    WICHITA, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    Air Combat Command

    Airmen and civilians from across the Air Combat Command intelligence, targeting and communications enterprises gather in an auditorium during day one of the Nexus Hackathon at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. The Nexus Hackathon brought together mostly junior enlisted Airmen with different skill levels and experiences to tackle and break down the walls from the technological barriers they face in the targeting, intelligence and communication enterprises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:55
    Photo ID: 8646219
    VIRIN: 240819-F-ZB805-1142
    Resolution: 5159x3685
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: WICHITA, KANSAS, US
    This work, ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    intel
    ACC
    cyber
    targeting
    nexus
    hackathon

