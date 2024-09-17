ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen and civilians from across the Air Combat Command intelligence, targeting and communications enterprises gather in an auditorium during day one of the Nexus Hackathon at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. The Nexus Hackathon brought together mostly junior enlisted Airmen with different skill levels and experiences to tackle and break down the walls from the technological barriers they face in the targeting, intelligence and communication enterprises. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)