ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Joshua Wolff, Air Combat Command Intelligence Modernization and Automation Augmentation Artificial Intelligence portfolio manager, discusses the purpose of the Nexus Hackathon to participants at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. Nexus aims to ensure a seamless flow of data between the Air Force’s intelligence, targeting and command and control communities on a global scale to enable core airpower missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
