An Airman assigned to the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing listens to a brief about the Nexus Hackathon at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. Nexus aims to ensure a seamless flow of data between the Air Force’s intelligence, targeting and command and control communities on a global scale to enable core airpower missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 08:55
|Photo ID:
|8646220
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-ZB805-1155
|Resolution:
|5634x4024
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|WICHITA, KANSAS, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution
No keywords found.