ACC Hackathon: Airmen are the solution

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Airman assigned to the 480th Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Wing listens to a brief about the Nexus Hackathon at McConnell Air Force Base, Kansas, August 19, 2024. Nexus aims to ensure a seamless flow of data between the Air Force’s intelligence, targeting and command and control communities on a global scale to enable core airpower missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)