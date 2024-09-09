Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 15

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth (middle), who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his battalion as squad leader in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.