Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 02

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.

Day one of the BSC began with the Expert Soldier Badge Physical Fitness Assessment (ESBPFA). Soldiers start with a one-mile run; complete 30 hand-release pushups; sprint a 100-meters then lift 16 sandbags over a 66” tall platform; farmers carry two 40-pound water cans 50-meter carry; then a 25-meter high crawl; a 25-meter three-five second rush; and then finish with another one-mile run. The seven events that make up the EPFA must be completed within 30:00 minutes.