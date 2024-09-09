FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth (left), who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
Day Three of the competition ended with the Brigade Command Sergeant Major’s Board, led by the president of the board and the Praetorian’s senior enlisted leader, CSM Joseph Daniel.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 12:11
|Photo ID:
|8643052
|VIRIN:
|240912-O-PX639-1445
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.82 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) [Image 15 of 15], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)
No keywords found.