Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 13

FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
Following the ruck march on day three, competitors went showed their proficiency in M17 Pistol, M4 Rifle, M249 SAW (Squad Automatic Weapon), and M240 Machine Gun, assembly, disassembly and functions, check for time.
