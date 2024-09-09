FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
Following the obstacle course on day two, Soldiers went through the M4 Rifle Zero and Qualification, M17 Pistol Qualification, the Hand Grenade Qualification Course, and finished with Medical Tasks.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.15.2024 12:11
|Photo ID:
|8643046
|VIRIN:
|240911-O-PX639-6311
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.17 MB
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 09 [Image 15 of 15], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)
No keywords found.