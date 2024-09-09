Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 01

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.

Hildreth went to Massaponax High School, Va., has a BS in Accounting, from UMGC, and an MA in Economics from George Mason University.