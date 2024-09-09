Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber)

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth (middle), who hails from...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth (middle), who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his battalion as squad leader in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13. see less | View Image Page

Hildreth went to Massaponax High School, Va., has a BS in Accounting, from UMGC, and an MA in Economics from George Mason University. He is the Command Language Program Manager, and has attended various HUMINT and SIGINT courses.



WHAT DOES IT MEAN TO SERVE AND WHAT MOTIVATED YOU TO JOIN THE ARMY?

“Service to me is ensuring that our military is a lethal, ever-evolving force that is capable of leading the next engagement on the global scale. I joined the Army because I wanted to deploy and go to combat, wanted to learn Arabic, and wanted to use my talent for languages to aid in the Global War on Terrorism.”



HOW DID YOU PREPARE FOR THE BEST SQUAD COMPETITION AND WHAT IS YOUR REASONING FOR COMPETING

“I led my squad in daily PT sessions, various training events like a mock PFA, and land navigation assessment. I competed because I knew I was capable of completing the events, and wanted to represent my battalion.”



WHY IS IT IMPORTANT TO COMPETE IN THE ARMY BEST SQUAD COMPETITION? WHAT DID YOU ENJOY THE MOST AND WHY?

“It is important to compete in the Army best squad competition because it exemplifies what it means to be the most important figure in a Soldier’s life-the squad leader. I enjoyed fulfilling that role the most. I truly learned what it was like to be a leader in a variety of roles that I had never experienced, and I learned my strengths and weaknesses along the way.”



WHAT ARE YOUR FUTURE GOALS?

“I want to change branches and partake in a US Coast Guard program for direct commissioning. The Direct Commission Intelligence Officer program would allow me to, upon board approval, commission in the US Coast Guard as an intelligence officer.”



IS THERE ANYONE YOU'D LIKE TO RECOGNIZE? A ROLE MODEL? OR A FAVORITE QUOTE?

“Although not in our unit, I would like to congratulate and recognize my great friend and brother SSG Royce Legg, who recently retired from the U.S. Army and started a new career in government contracting. He has served in SOF his whole career and has been a phenomenal mentor for my personal and professional growth throughout the years. My favorite quotes would be currently any quote from Mandeville’s Private Vices, Publick Benefits (Sic).