    Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 08 [Image 8 of 15]

    Best Squad Competition: Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber) 08

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Michael Hildreth, who hails from Fredericksburg, Va., is a Language Analyst assigned to C Company, 781st MI Battalion (Cyber), and recently represented his unit in the 780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber) Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 10 to 13.
    Following the obstacle course on day two, Soldiers went through the M4 Rifle Zero and Qualification, M17 Pistol Qualification, the Hand Grenade Qualification Course, and finished with Medical Tasks.

    Best Warrior
    Best Squad Competition
    Army Cyber

