Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Three End with the Board

FORT WALKER, Va. – The squad of Soldiers assigned to the 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, completed the day three events by participating in the Brigade Command Sergeant Major’s Board, led by the president of the board and the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian 7, senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Major Joseph Daniel, as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 12.