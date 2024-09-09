Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Two M4 Zero and Qualification Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, continues day two of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), with M4 Rifle Zero and Qualification, September 11.

Striedel is a member of the 2024 Brigade Best Squad.