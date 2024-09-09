FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, continues day two of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), with M4 Rifle Zero and Qualification, September 11.
Striedel is a member of the 2024 Brigade Best Squad.
This work, Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Two M4 Zero and Qualification Range [Image 13 of 13], by Steven Stover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Cyber Legion is your Praetorian Best Squad for 2024
