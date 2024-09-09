Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Two M17 Pistol Qualification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Sgt. Keaton Posey, team lead, a 35N, signals intelligence analyst assigned to B Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, continues day two of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), with M17 Pistol Qualification, September 11.

Posey is a member of the 2024 Brigade Best Squad and was the Brigade’s Soldier of the Year two years ago.