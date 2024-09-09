Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Three Weapons Assembly and Disassembly

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik (left), a 35P, signals intelligence voice interceptor, assigned to D Company, and Sgt. Keaton Posey, team lead, a 35N, signals intelligence analyst assigned to B Co., 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, assemble and disassemble, and perform a functions check on an M4 Rifle, as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 12.
The competitors also completed the same tasks on an M17 Pistol, M249 SAW (Squad Automatic Weapon), and M240 Machine Gun.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2024 11:17
|Location:
|FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, US
Cyber Legion is your Praetorian Best Squad for 2024
