Cyber Legion is your Praetorian Best Squad for 2024

Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – The squad of Soldiers assigned to the 782d Military Intelligence...... read more read more Photo By Steven Stover | FORT WALKER, Va. – The squad of Soldiers assigned to the 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, completed the day three events by participating in the Brigade Command Sergeant Major’s Board, led by the president of the board and the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber), Praetorian 7, senior enlisted leader, Command Sgt. Major Joseph Daniel, as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 12. see less | View Image Page

FORT WALKER, Va. – Soldiers representing the 781st Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Vanguard; 782d MI Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion; and the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) Operations Support Element, competed this week for the honor of Brigade Best Squad, September 11 - 13.



Col. Candy Boparai, the brigade commander, and Command Sgt. Major Joseph Daniel, the brigade’s senior enlisted leader, were here to recognize the winning team and Soldiers at an award ceremony at Fort Walker Warrior Camp.



The 782d Cyber Legion squad is the 2024 Brigade Best Squad and consists of Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, squad leader, 35N, signals intelligence analyst, D Company, 782d MI Battalion; Sgt. Keaton Posey, team lead, 35N, B Co., 782d MI BN; Spc. Sean Sobik, 35P, signals intelligence voice interceptor, D Co., 782d MI BN; Spc. Sean Striedel, 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, D Co., 782d MI BN; and Spc. Joseph Yope, 35N, D Co., 782 MI BN.



Staff Sgt. Parmenter is the Brigade’s NCO of the Year for 2024 and Spc. Sobik is the Brigade’s Soldier of the Year for 2024, making it a clean sweep for the Cyber Legion.



‘“We’re soldiers first’ be brilliant at the basic, trust your team and seek excellence,” said Daniel. “All of these Soldiers are examples of why we are the best fighting force the world has ever seen.”



The Brigade’s Best Squad Competition spanned three days and began with an Expert Soldier Badge Physical Fitness Assessment, followed immediately by Soldier Tasks, and Day and Night Land Navigation. On day two, the squads began the day with an obstacle course, zeroed and qualified with an M4 Rifle, qualified with the M17 Pistol, navigated through a hand grenade qualification course, and ended the day completing medical tasks. Day three began with a grueling 12-mile road march, then right into weapons assembly, disassembly and functions check, and ended with a Command Sergeant Major’s Board.



Staff Sgt. Parmenter, the squad leader for the winning team, and Brigade NCO of the Year for 2024 was also the Brigade’s NCO of the Year in 2023, and Parmenter was the team lead for the Brigade’s Best Squad in 2023.



“I want to thank everyone who supported the Best Squad Competitions as well as my command team for providing me with ample time and resources to train and prepare for the competitions. I would also like to give a special thank you to Capt. Velasquez, Capt. Martinez, 1st Sgt. Baker, 1st Sgt. Olsen, Sgt. 1st Class Gillespie (the battalion’s BSC squad leader for the 2023 winning team), Sgt. 1st Class Rendel, Sgt. 1st Class Phillips and Sgt. 1st Class Silva for coaching and mentoring me throughout my time in the Army,” said Parmenter.



Sgt. Posey was the Brigade’s Soldier of the Year two years ago, and part of the brigade’s winning squad, and he recognized Sgt. 1st Class Waddell, Sgt. Duli, Staff Sgt. Parmenter, and Staff Sgt. Fox for “being awesome NCO’s during my time in the Army.”



“Best squad competition is always a nice refresher on doing Army tasks and testing my abilities,” said Posey. “I couldn’t have done it without my squad and the NCO’s that have trained me to be where I am today.”



“I want to especially thank all the phenomenal NCOs that guided the team during the Battalion and Brigade level Best Squad Competitions – Sgt. 1st Class Gillespie, Staff Sgt. Parmenter, Staff Sgt. Workman, and Sgt. Posey. Without their guidance and motivation, we wouldn’t have won,” said SPC Sobik.



Spc. Striedel succinctly stated, “I could not have done any of this without my squad.”



The final member of the brigade’s team, Spc. Yope, also took time to recognize Soldiers who assisted him including Capt. Velasquez, 1SG Baker, SFC Gillespie, SFC Phillips



“I want to thank everyone who was involved in making BSC happen. From the support cadre to the other competitors. I couldn’t have been a part of a better squad. The support of our command team has been unmeasurable,” said Yope. “I would like to thank Staff Sgt. Parmenter for being a great mentor, role model and NCO. I have had the privilege of knowing him my entire army career and he has helped guide me into the soldier I am today.”



Previous Praetorian Soldiers who competed in the Brigade Best Squad Competition have attended the U.S. Army Airborne and Air Assault Schools, as well other Army training opportunities.



“Cyber Legion… Silent Victory”



“Everywhere and Always…In the Fight!”