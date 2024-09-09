Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Two Grenade Qualification and Medical Tasks

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Sobik, a 35P, signals intelligence voice interceptor assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, finished day two of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), by navigating the Grenade Qualification course and completing Medical Tasks, September 11.

Sobik is a member of the 2024 Brigade Best Squad as well as the Brigade’s Soldier of the Year for 2024.