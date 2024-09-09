Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Three 12-Mile Ruck March

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, squad leader, a 35N, signals intelligence analyst assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, leads his squad across the finish line, following their 12-mile ruck march, as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 12.

Parmenter is the Cyber Legion squad leader for the 2024 Brigade Best Squad as well as the Brigade’s NCO of the Year for 2023 and 2024.