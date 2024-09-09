Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Three 12-Mile Ruck March [Image 11 of 13]

    Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Three 12-Mile Ruck March

    FORT WALKER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2024

    Photo by Steven Stover 

    780th Military Intelligence Brigade (Cyber)

    FORT WALKER, Va. – Staff Sgt. Tate Parmenter, squad leader, a 35N, signals intelligence analyst assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, leads his squad across the finish line, following their 12-mile ruck march, as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 12.
    Parmenter is the Cyber Legion squad leader for the 2024 Brigade Best Squad as well as the Brigade’s NCO of the Year for 2023 and 2024.

    Date Posted: 09.13.2024 11:17
