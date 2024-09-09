Praetorian Best Squad Competition Day Two began with an Obstacle Course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

FORT WALKER, Va. – Spc. Sean Striedel, a 17C, cyberspace operations specialist, assigned to D Company, 782d Military Intelligence Battalion (Cyber), Cyber Legion, starts off the Army obstacle course on the incline wall as part of the 780th MI Brigade (Cyber) 2024 Best Squad Competition (BSC), September 11.

Striedel is a member of the 2024 Brigade Best Squad.