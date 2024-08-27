Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center), outgoing Landstuhl Regional Medical Center command sergeant major, runs the gauntlet on last time at a brigade run honoring him Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. This will be the final brigade run for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, as he retires from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)