Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas takes time to recognize Pfc. Jeffre Morel Martinez at his final brigade run with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, outgoing LRMC command sergeant major, is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)