    Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run [Image 7 of 12]

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas takes time to recognize Pfc. Jeffre Morel Martinez at his final brigade run with Landstuhl Regional Medical Center Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, outgoing LRMC command sergeant major, is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.09.2024 01:51
    Photo ID: 8629750
    VIRIN: 240828-A-PB921-1039
    Resolution: 6346x4630
    Size: 17.04 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run [Image 12 of 12], by Elisabeth Paque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    LRMC
    StrongerTogether
    7th ATC-TSAE

