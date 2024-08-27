Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown (center left), Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, delivers a heartfelt safety brief next to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center right), LRMC command sergeant major, on his final brigade run with the organization Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2024 01:51
|Photo ID:
|8629745
|VIRIN:
|240828-A-PB921-1021
|Resolution:
|6888x4904
|Size:
|28.54 MB
|Location:
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
