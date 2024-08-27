Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Theodore R. Brown (center left), Landstuhl Regional Medical Center commander, delivers a heartfelt safety brief next to outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center right), LRMC command sergeant major, on his final brigade run with the organization Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)