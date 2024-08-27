Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center) takes a selfie of himself, and the Soldiers and leaders assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center after participating in a brigade run honoring him Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, outgoing LRMC command sergeant major, is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)