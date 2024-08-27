Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and leaders assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in a brigade run honoring outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas, LRMC command sergeant major, Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. This will be the final brigade run for Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas as he retires from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)