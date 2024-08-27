Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

    Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

    LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    08.28.2024

    Photo by Elisabeth Paque 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers and leaders assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center participate in a brigade run honoring outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas, LRMC command sergeant major, Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. This will be the final brigade run for Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas as he retires from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)

