Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center), outgoing Landstuhl Regional Medical Center command sergeant major, runs the gauntlet on last time at a brigade run honoring him Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. This will be the final brigade run for outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, as he retires from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
|08.28.2024
|09.09.2024 01:51
|8629754
|240828-A-PB921-1055
|7625x5083
|26.94 MB
|LANDSTUHL, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|4
|0
