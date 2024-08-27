Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers and leaders assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center gather for a group photo after participating in a brigade run honoring outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, LRMC command sergeant major, is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)