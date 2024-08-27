Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas final Brigade run

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Omar A. Mascarenas (center) is doused with ice water by Soldiers assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center at a brigade run Aug. 28, 2024, at Landstuhl, Germany. Command Sgt. Maj. Mascarenas, outgoing LRMC command sergeant major, is retiring from the U.S. Army with over 32 years of military service. (U.S. Army Photo by Elisabeth Paqué)
