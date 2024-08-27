U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, listen to an inbound briefing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.05.2024 21:52
|Photo ID:
|8626062
|VIRIN:
|240820-F-PM645-1012
|Resolution:
|3600x2100
|Size:
|7.22 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24
No keywords found.