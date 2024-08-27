NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, sit aboard a bus bound for a Non-combatant Evacuation Operations site, as part of Exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)