NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jaden Pennington, 374th Security Forces Squadron patrolman, inputs information into the Noncombatant Evacuation Operations Tracking System at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)