NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maria Gafford, 374th Force Support Squadron readiness, plans and mortuary affairs superintendent, gives a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations brief to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Support Command commander, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a NEO exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|08.20.2024
|09.05.2024 21:52
|8626060
|240820-F-PM645-1010
|3600x2400
|5.6 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
