    NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 [Image 10 of 11]

    NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.20.2024

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Maria Gafford, 374th Force Support Squadron readiness, plans and mortuary affairs superintendent, gives a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations brief to Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Support Command commander, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a NEO exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.05.2024 21:52
    Photo ID: 8626060
    VIRIN: 240820-F-PM645-1010
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.6 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    This work, NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

    Noncombatant Evacuation Operation
    NEO
    Ulchi Freedom Shield 24
    NTS system
    Noncombatant Operation Tracking System

