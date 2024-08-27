NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cameron Phillips, 374th Security Forces Squadron NCO in charge of operations, checks a document during a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)