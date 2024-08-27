NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea,...... read more read more Photo By Yasuo Osakabe | U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 8th Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, listen to an inbound briefing at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe) see less | View Image Page

Airmen from the 374th Force Support Squadron and 374th Security Forces Squadron, in collaboration with the 730th Air Mobility Squadron, U.S. Forces Japan and U.S. Forces Korea, conducted a Noncombatant Evacuation Operations training event as part of exercise Ulchi Freedom Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Aug. 20-21.



UFS 24 is a defense-oriented exercise designed to strengthen the Republic of Korea and United States alliance, enhance combined defense posture and strengthen security and stability on the peninsula.



Fifty-five service members assigned to the 8th Army at Camp Humphreys, Republic of Korea, traveled to Yokota onboard a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron, Yokota AB, Japan. The travel simulated evacuation of non-combatant personnel from the Korean peninsula, incorporating realistic logistical challenges that ultimately help enhance readiness across the joint force.



Yokota took part in the reception operations of the NEO event, including management of the Noncombatant Evacuation Operations Tracking System, which provides accountability of evacuees during an evacuation operation.



“One of the purposes of the exercise was to test our NTS system working in real time throughout different countries here in the Pacific region,” said Master Sgt. Maria Gafford, 374th FSS readiness, plans and mortuary affairs superintendent. “Yokota and Camp Zama NTS operators assist transferring required data into the system to ensure all personnel are accounted for.”



On arrival to Yokota, simulated NEO evacuees received critical financial and logistical information from 374th Comptroller Squadron and Military and Family Readiness center personnel. American Red Cross workers provided refreshments while soldiers from the 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion, U.S. Army Japan, distributed ready-to-eat meals.



“(The) processing line was so smooth,” said Gafford. “Especially, ARC members baked cookies and provided fresh coffee to help refresh participants from the journey.”



As part of the event, Air Force Lt. Gen. Ricky Rupp, U.S. Forces Japan and 5th Air Force commander, hosted Japan Air Self-Defense Force Lt. Gen. Takehiro Morita, Air Support Command commander, on an observation tour of the simulated evacuation. Both leaders received briefings on the logistical support surrounding a non-combatant evacuation.



NEOs are directed by the U.S. Department of State to safely transport U.S. citizens, DOD civilian personnel and other designated host nation and third-country nationals in response to natural disasters, man-made disasters or other dangerous conditions.



In March 2011, more than 9,000 DOD family members evacuated Japan after the country experienced a massive 9.0 earthquake that caused a destructive tsunami and led to the major incident at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. A voluntary NEO operation safely repatriated participating family members to the United States.