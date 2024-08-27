NEO exercise tests operations for Ulchi Freedom Shield 24

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Specialist Lindsey Ruiz, 765th Transportation Terminal Battalion, Camp Zama, Japan, checks a document before scanning a bracelet with a Non-combatant Evacuation Operations Tracking System barcode at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Aug. 20, 2024, during a Non-combatant Evacuation Operations exercise as part of Ulchi Freedom Shield 24. UFS24 reinforces the United States and Republic of Korea’s alliance with complex challenges that include comprehensive after-action reviews to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)